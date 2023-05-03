Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,182,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

