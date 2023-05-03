Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,549. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

