Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 232,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,603,000. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Visa by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,392 shares of company stock valued at $57,133,972. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.47. The company had a trading volume of 640,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.76 and its 200 day moving average is $216.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

