Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE EMN traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.58. 1,266,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $112.78.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.