Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Announces Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton updated its Q2 guidance to $2.04-$2.14 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.30-$8.50 EPS.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $172.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.97. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.