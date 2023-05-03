Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CEV opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

