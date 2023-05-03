Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFTGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $378,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

