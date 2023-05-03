Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 225,920 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

