Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:EVT opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $26.75.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
