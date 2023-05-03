Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EVT opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

