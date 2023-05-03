Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $29.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.