Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $29.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

