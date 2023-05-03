Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ETW opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

