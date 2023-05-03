Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $173.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

