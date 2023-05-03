Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.73.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

