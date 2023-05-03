Ecovyst (ECVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ECVT opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King upped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 212.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

