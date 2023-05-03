Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114,242 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at $671,000. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Edap Tms Price Performance

EDAP stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $411.18 million, a PE ratio of -159.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Edap Tms Profile

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.