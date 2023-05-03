Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,655 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after purchasing an additional 918,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after buying an additional 767,699 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.83. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $303.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

