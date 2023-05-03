Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 348,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EPC opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

