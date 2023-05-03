Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target Cut to C$0.45

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 136.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of EGT stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,066. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.48. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

