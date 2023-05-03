Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Elbit Systems’ current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $191.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.58. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

