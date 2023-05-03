Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.30.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,140 shares of company stock worth $1,621,722. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

