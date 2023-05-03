Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $11.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $404.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.83 and a 200 day moving average of $352.24. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $411.54. The stock has a market cap of $384.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.60.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.