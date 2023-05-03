EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EME stock opened at $166.74 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 770,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.