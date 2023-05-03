EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of EME stock opened at $166.74 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 770,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at EMCOR Group
In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.91%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
