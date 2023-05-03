Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 934,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. 741,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

