Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Energizer Stock Down 0.9 %

ENR stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

