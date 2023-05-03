Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $156,680.41

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $156,680.41 and approximately $122,053.79 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

