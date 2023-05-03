EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Announces Earnings Results

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. EnPro Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.05 EPS.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPO traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.55. 30,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Activity at EnPro Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other EnPro Industries news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading

