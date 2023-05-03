EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. EnPro Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.05 EPS.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NPO traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,635. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EnPro Industries news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,244,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.