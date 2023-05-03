Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 29205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

