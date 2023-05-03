Entravision Communications (EVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 729,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 515,111 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.