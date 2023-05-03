EOG Resources (EOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

