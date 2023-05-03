EOS (EOS) Price Hits $1.02

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, EOS has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $75.30 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004276 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003280 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001072 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,007,269 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,005,761 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

