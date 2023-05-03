EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$88.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQGPF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on EQB from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

EQB Price Performance

OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $44.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. EQB has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

EQB Company Profile

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

