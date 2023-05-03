Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AC Immune SA’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

