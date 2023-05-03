Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 3rd (AEYE, ASHTY, BVXV, BZLFY, CFMS, CIDM, CLB, FIGS, IBA, KBAL)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 3rd:

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY). Societe Generale issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:MARIF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

