Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 3rd (AEYE, ASHTY, BVXV, BZLFY, CFMS, CIDM, CLB, FIGS, IBA, KBAL)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 3rd:

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY). Societe Generale issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:MARIF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

