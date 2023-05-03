Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 3rd (BLDR, CVLT, CX, FWRG, HYFM, INCY, KHC, LDOS, MEC, OMLAF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 3rd:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at 3M.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00.

oOh media (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $109.00.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

