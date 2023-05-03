Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 3rd (BLDR, CVLT, CX, FWRG, HYFM, INCY, KHC, LDOS, MEC, OMLAF)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 3rd:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at 3M.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00.

oOh media (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $109.00.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

