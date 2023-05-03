Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,469,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.