Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,057.19

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,057.19 ($13.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,076 ($13.44). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,070 ($13.37), with a volume of 60,522 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of £533.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3,412.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

