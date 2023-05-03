Escalade (ESCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter.

ESCA opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Escalade has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Escalade’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Escalade in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Escalade by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Escalade by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

