Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $219.25

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.25 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 201.50 ($2.52). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 206.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 2,025,229 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.69) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, February 20th.
Essentra Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.26. The company has a market capitalization of £602.08 million, a PE ratio of -2,015.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22.
Essentra Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Paul J. Lester bought 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £21,952 ($27,426.29). 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
