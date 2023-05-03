Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.65. 394,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,399. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $325.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.54.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

