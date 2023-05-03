Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. 134,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,921. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Establishment Labs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

Featured Stories

