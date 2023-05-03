Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $1,899.77

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $228.69 billion and approximately $8.41 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,899.77 or 0.06543262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00059180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,375,862 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.