Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Down 4.9%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.62. 677,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,165,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

