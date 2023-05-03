Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.43 EPS.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,679. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

