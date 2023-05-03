EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EVI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. EVI Industries has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $233.42 million, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 609.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
