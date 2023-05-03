EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.67. EVI Industries shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 4,832 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $237.70 million, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in EVI Industries by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.