EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.67. EVI Industries shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 4,832 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
EVI Industries Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $237.70 million, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of EVI Industries
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in EVI Industries by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
EVI Industries Company Profile
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVI Industries (EVI)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.