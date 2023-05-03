Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Short Interest Update

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon
Exelon Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,621. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exelon Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.
About Exelon
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
Further Reading
