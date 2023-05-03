Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Short Interest Update

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,621. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

