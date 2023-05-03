eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. eXp World has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at eXp World

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $889,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,224,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,732,557.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $351,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,765 shares of company stock worth $2,931,965 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in eXp World by 18.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

