eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 9.1% After Earnings Beat

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.46. 353,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 818,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,858,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,765 shares of company stock worth $2,931,965. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in eXp World by 379.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 629,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 498,223 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

