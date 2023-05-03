Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

